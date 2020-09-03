To the Editor:
I will be voting for Katherine Sims of Craftsbury to represent me for the Orleans-Caledonia district in the House of Representatives this fall, and I hope your readers will join me.
Sims is the sort of young leader Vermont needs — smart, hard-working, able to bring people together to find solutions, and female.
She was way ahead of her time when she worked to create and build Green Mountain Farm to School in the Northeast Kingdom in 2005. The concept has spread like wildfire and now most schools have gardens and farm-to-school educational programs.
Her work with the Northeast Kingdom Collaborative has proved absolutely critical in bringing people together to support each other within our communities during the pandemic. In my capacity working on community programs for the Center for an Agricultural Economy in Hardwick, I’ve worked with her closely on projects like Kingdom Farm and Food Days when she literally made the map of farmers and food — so people can find the farms and spend money in this local economy.
Her heart is in the right place on issues of equity and economic and social justice, and more than that, she is capable of creating actionable goals with other leaders. A young mother, she cares deeply about this place we all know and love. She will work hard for the values we cherish here.
A strong economy and a strong community go hand in hand. We’ll get there faster with Sims in Montpelier.
Whoever you support, please vote.
Bethany M. Dunbar
West Glover
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.