To the Editor:
My name is Katherine Sims and I am running for state representative to represent Albany, Barton, Craftsbury, Glover, Greensboro, Sheffield and Wheelock.
Our rural towns are the heart of Vermont, yet too often state policies leave us behind. It’s time we do something about it. The leadership choices we make now will determine our future.
I am a mother, nonprofit leader and dedicated community builder. I’ve spent my life listening, learning and working hard to create vibrant communities and a strong economy for our region.
Now I want to be your voice in the Statehouse. What are your concerns and priorities? What should state government be doing for you that it isn’t doing right now?
If you live in Albany, Barton, Craftsbury, Glover, Greensboro, Sheffield and Wheelock, I’d love to hear from you. Here’s a link to a short survey: forms.gle/nEx61QGKSU2FtsNM8.
Katherine Sims
Craftsbury
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.