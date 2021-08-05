To the Editor:
I was naive. I had always thought that even as a Catholic school, Bishop Marshall was accepting of all people. This is what they promote, right? They accept children of all religions.
I even considered sending my daughter there for that sought after “better education.” I could not be more thankful that we decided against this. In my daughter’s first year of school, at 3 years old, one of her classmates had two moms. This was her first close experience with a lesbian couple.
Since then, the very beginning of her education, she has never questioned the goodness of a homosexual couple. She has not ever judged them to be any less than a heterosexual couple.
Some girls fall in love with girls. Some boys fall in love with boys and some girls and boys fall in love. It’s simple to her and not a big deal. Now, 8 years old, she knows the importance of accepting and loving all people.
Whether Bishop Marshall has “the right” to discriminate or not, because they are a private, religious school, are we as a community OK with turning a blind eye and sending our children to a school that refuses to accept the LQBTQ+ community?
These are our neighbors, our brothers, mothers, friends. What message are we sending to our children when we act like this is OK because it goes against the “values’’ of Catholicism?
Are supposed higher test scores a fair trade for the acceptance of such shameless bigotry? How many of the teachers and families involved in Bishop Marshall have family and friends who are gay? How many of them must hide the fact that they are gay to be part of this school?
In my opinion, silence is acceptance. Does our community truly accept this situation?
Some argue, “It’s a Catholic school. She doesn’t have to teach at a Catholic school. She can teach elsewhere.” (“Can religious schools still discriminate?”, July 1, 2021)
But what about the child who seeks the education provided by a small, private school such as Bishop Marshall? If they are gay, do they need to just go elsewhere? Some parents of Bishop Marshall students defend this act of bigotry by saying they love all children.
Is this until they realize they are gay? Then what? Do these children still feel loved?
To the parents of Bishop Marshall students, if you know it is wrong to outcast someone merely because of their sexual orientation, completely disregarding their potential value as a well-qualified and worthy teacher, I beg you to get together and speak up. Change can happen when a bunch of people get together and speak up.
If you are OK with this act of clear discrimination, I ask you to look at yourselves and those you surround yourselves with. If you truly view homosexuality as a sin, are you a saint? Have you and all members of Bishop Marshall complied with the other values of the Catholic Church?
Have any of you been divorced? Remarried? Used contraception? Partaken in premarital sex? Experienced lust and liked it?
Here is something to chew on, for those of you who do earnestly follow the teachings of the church. Catechism of the Catholic Church 2358 states, when addressing what they perceive as the disorder of homosexuality: “They must be accepted with respect, compassion and sensitivity.”
When you sign that tuition check, you are simultaneously saying that you are OK with supporting a school that refuses to accept people who are gay. If that thought weighs on your conscience, why not do something about it?
Gina Petteys
Morristown
