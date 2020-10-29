To the Editor:
My third Black Lives Matter sign is gone. My neighbors report, like the two previous times, that they heard a truck pull up at night, and by the time they got their flashlight out, the sign and the truck were gone.
I will continue to replace my Black Lives Matter sign as often as it is taken away.
My sign is out on the road as my commitment to confront systemic racism. For too long, our country has a history of devaluing Black lives. My sign does not mean that all lives don’t matter, or that white lives don’t matter.
It means that I recognize that Black people have historically faced a disproportionate amount of violence and prejudice in our society and that I am ready to say that it is time to change.
Simply put, I believe it is time for society to value the lives and humanity of Black people as much as it values the lives and humanity of white people.
I will continue to replace that sign as long as necessary.
Ellen Gershun
Walden
