To the Editor:
Today I voted for Brenda Siegel for lieutenant governor. The reason for that vote is Vermont is in a crisis along with the rest of our country. This crisis goes beyond the current pandemic. It is a crisis of wealth disparity.
According to the Credit Suisse Annual Wealth Report, the U.S. has the greatest wealth disparity in the world. The massive transfer of wealth to the top 1 percent of our country started in the 1980s. It has now amplified the suffering of Vermonters and Americans in this pandemic.
America and Vermont has one of the worst and most expensive health care systems in the world. Medicare for all would cut health care costs in half. Some who read this will think this is socialist rhetoric. On the contrary, what I am talking about is good business sense.
The Organization For Economic Cooperation and Development represents 37 developed nations in the world. According to John Hopkins University, U.S. health care spending in 2016 totaled 17.2 percent of GDP, compared to just 8.9 percent for the organization’s median.
Not only does the U.S. outspend other countries, on the whole it has less access to many health care resources. Some people tell me we cannot afford Medicare for all. The truth of the matter is we are already paying twice what we ought to be paying and we cannot continue with the existing system.
America has fallen due to our lack of investments. We invested twice what we are investing today in our infrastructure in the 1960s. Some things are better socialized.
We know that is true as we have done that with roads and bridges. Socializing education, health care, and broadband backhaul and last mile infrastructure for rural communities spurs economic activity. Massive imbalance in wealth leads to failures in democracy and loss of faith in government institutions. We have become seriously imbalanced and we need correction. The current anti-democratic rhetoric coming from the right is just that, false rhetoric.
I am often shocked and dismayed that some people call these progressive talking points. On the contrary, these are the attributes of a civilized society. Our country was founded on the civil principles of equal justice and equal opportunity for all. Siegel will work to achieve those aspirational principles.
Siegel is a voice for the voice-less. I developed respect for her during my gubernatorial campaign for her tireless fight for those in need. Right now Siegel is the voice we need in Montpelier. I have faith in our democracy. We will rebuild into a better Vermont and a better America.
Christine Hallquist
Hyde Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.