To the Editor:
Rebecca Pitre’s ad in last week’s News and Citizen questioning whether Lucy Boyden’s age made her unqualified as representative with the bold headline: “Going from their parents house to the state house,” shows that Trump-style politics of hate are being employed here in Lamoille County.
Ironically, current Rep. Lucy Rogers and her Republican opponent Zac Mayo gained national attention for the positive nature of their campaign. What a contrast. I would hope voters in district send a message that hate has no home here.
Brian Norder
Morristown
