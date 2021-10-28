To the Editor:
The Waterville Town Library’s seven trustees and two dedicated volunteers kept the library open three days a week throughout the summer. There are a lot of new books, park and museum passes and events underway.
Historically, the library was open in winter, but for the past 13 years the selectboard hasn’t supported the library staying open for the winter due to heating costs. With new, efficient windows and a significant team of volunteers willing to help, we have asked the selectboard to consider allowing the library to remain open.
The board has requested that we ask the community to assess if there is support of a small increase in our tax bill of maybe $5 to $10 to pay for the heat. Trustees only want to be open if the community is interested and supportive.
We have opened annually over the past four years for one fun-filled winter day for a sledding and hot cocoa event in collaboration with the Waterville Elementary PTO and always have a big turnout.
We have surveys and petitions available to sign at the Waterville Market and the Waterville Town Library. All the trustees can coordinate to get your signature if you are supportive. Help us keep the library open this winter and let us know what days you’d visit. We also love hearing ideas for events and requests for book titles.
Chrissy Wade
Waterville Library trustee
