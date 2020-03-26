To the Editor:
Life is certainly different now that we are facing the COVID-19 challenge. I thought I would share an update on what the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department has done to prepare for an anticipated long event.
First of all, the department continues to serve the county as it always has. We are still providing primary law enforcement services for Hyde Park, Wolcott and Johnson. The people of Elmore will continue to see us a few hours every week for safety patrols.
The Lamoille County Communications Center will continue to answer 911 calls and dispatch first responders both in and outside of Lamoille County. The department is still serving civil process paperwork. We continue to work with the Lamoille Community House to provide our less fortunate homeless people with a warm, safe place to shelter.
The sheriff’s department is still providing security at the Lamoille courthouse. We are still transporting people for our various state partners. We assist the public whenever we can, even if it’s a bit outside of the norm.
What is different revolves around safety precautions that the department has enacted, such as limiting the public’s access within the Hyde Park facility itself. We are asking people to use the outside intercom to conduct business with our civil process employees. We have limited access to our dispatchers to reduce their exposure to health risk.
Call-taking/dispatch and primary law enforcement are considered essential critical infrastructure and much effort is made to assure their continuity of operation. Patrol will remain highly visible and available; however, if telephone calls can serve the same purpose as a face-to-face meeting, then the public can expect that to happen. Any in-person between a deputy and the public will be done safely, utilizing social distancing.
The sheriff’s department, Stowe police, Morristown police and the Vermont State Police will work together to provide mutual aid in the event of sickness or other circumstance necessitating the need. For over 40 years, these departments have worked together, so this would be relatively seamless to the public. There is also a plan in effect addressing sickness within the communications center.
Unlike Tropical Storm Irene, this event has been ramping up slowly and I anticipate that our planning will have to see us through several months. I hope I am wrong. The sheriff’s department will continue to work with our state and local leaders as well as our community partners to assess the rapid changes associated with this crisis.
Beware of the sure-to-come scams. Do not donate money unless you are absolutely certain of who you are talking to. An example might be a person asking that you send money to the Cayman Islands to assist the shelter in Hyde Park — don’t do it.
Keep your eyes and ears open for neighbors in need. There are all sorts of people stepping up to help. I am proud to be from this community and to see how everyone is coming together to assist each other.
Stay safe and healthy,
Sheriff Roger Marcoux
Hyde Park