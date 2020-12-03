To the Editor:
A March 2018 newspaper article about the homeless shelter in Hyde Park reported, “Organizers tried without success for three years to open a permanent shelter in nearby Morrisville. They concluded that it’s easier to beg forgiveness than to ask permission and opened the Yellow House with little public notice.”
Sheriff Roger Marcoux said at the time he would be opening the shelter in a building owned by the sheriff’s department in the village, despite the fact that he had no approval to do so. I was surprised at the time that a sheriff would state that he would go ahead despite the fact that it was against the law.
Imagine my surprise when the front page article in the recent News and Citizen (“County homeless shelter hopes without permit,” Nov. 25, 2020) said that both the sheriff and manager of the homeless shelter proclaimed that they will be opening the shelter without the appropriate approval from Hyde Park. They place the blame on the town’s development review board and the newspaper writes the story in such a way that the board appears to be a heartless group.
The shelter could have opened as an overnight shelter. However, the manager wanted it to be a 24-hour shelter, which changed the rules associated with the building. The fact that they only provided paperwork to make this change in mid-November seems to have been buried in the middle of the article.
The sheriff knows what is required as far as zoning changes and permits. The manager of the shelter should know that as well. It appears, though, that they find it easier to call the newspaper to write a story about how their humanitarian efforts are being thwarted. I have no issue with a homeless shelter being placed in Hyde Park village. However, as a village resident, I expect that due diligence will be applied when changing the rules around the zoning and occupancy of a building.
Additionally, I do have an issue with the fact that for the second time a law enforcement officer has flouted the fact that he can break the law. Of course, we want to protect the homeless but it was my understanding that we needed to follow the laws when doing so.
I would ask how the sheriff’s officers would respond to me if I explained to them that, as Sheriff Marcoux said, I was going “all ahead, full speed” despite the speed limit.
Sue Trainor
Hyde Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.