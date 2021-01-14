To the Editor:
The actions of those people responsible for the illegal breach of the U.S. Capitol were both reckless and irresponsible and ultimately resulted in the needless death of several people, including a law enforcement officer.
The rest of the world observed the most widely recognized symbol of democracy, the U.S. Capitol building, attacked and looted by a mob of its own citizens. While our nation is facing unprecedented challenges, each and every American must endeavor to be part of the solution.
I worked for the U.S. Embassy in Haiti from 1996 to 2001. The scene in Washington, D.C., was reminiscent of my time in Port au Prince where the rule of law was nonexistent.
As an elected official, I felt a duty to make my feelings known regarding last Wednesday’s events. I have addressed the personnel at the Lamoille County Sheriff's Department about these issues and we are all thankful that the Vermont delegation in Washington, D.C., are safe.
Roger Marcoux
Lamoille County Sheriff
