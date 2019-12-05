To the Editor:
The Rural Economic Development Working Group of the Vermont House of Representatives invites Vermonters to share thoughts on how to sustain and grow the economy in rural areas of the state.
The meeting will be held Wednesday, Dec. 11, 6-8 p.m., Room 11, Vermont Statehouse, in Montpelier.
In 2017, the group hosted a public hearing before the start of the 2018 legislative session. As a result of the hearing, the group proposed or supported legislation to help lower worker’s compensation rates for the logging industry; to dramatically increase support for community based high-speed internet projects; to provide funding for small community wastewater systems; to increase funding for working lands enterprises; to fund a grant-writing specialist to assist in obtaining grants for town and community initiatives; to name a few.
We’re looking for constructive ideas and insights from rural Vermonters as to what can be done legislatively to help grow and sustain your economies. This hearing will provide insight and perspective that will help guide the work of Rural Economic Development Working Group and the Legislature in the upcoming session and beyond.
Oral testimony starts at 6 p.m. Each person will be limited to four minutes. Written testimony is welcome, too. Questions, comments or to submit written testimony, contact me at lrogers@leg.state.vt.us or 802-730-0604.
Lucy Rogers
State representative
Cambridge and Waterville