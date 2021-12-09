To the Editor:
I hope Shapleigh J. “Shap” Smith will consider a bid for the U.S. House seat being vacated on Nov. 8 by U.S. Rep. Peter Welch.
His previous experience as the Vermont House Speaker (with two previous campaigns for statewide office) will be very helpful.
For the U.S. House seat alone, a four-way primary race is not out of the question, with both the Democratic and Republican parties likely to support more than one candidate.
J. Margaret Brown
Boston, Mass.
