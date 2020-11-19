To the Editor:
What does the U.S. flag stand for?
Does it stand for unity? Yes.
Does it stand for respect? Yes.
Does it stand for country? Yes.
Does it stand for 13 original colonies? Yes.
Does it stand for 50 states in the union? Yes.
Do the red stripes stand for hardiness and valor? Yes.
Do the white stripes stand for purity and innocence? Does the blue stand for vigilance, perseverance and justice? Yes.
The answer is yes to all of these questions. So whoever took the flags off the graves at the Lamoille View Cemetery in Johnson, you not only dishonored these veterans but all citizens and the families that love them. That includes you.
You are representing yourself and your families by doing something as reprehensible as this.
Shame on you.
Mary Jean Smith
Johnson
