To the Editor:
John Rodgers’s roots go back generations in the Northeast Kingdom. He has made his lifelong home here and has earned his living here. He knows what it is like to run his own business, to figure out how to pay the bills, even when the week didn’t go right.
In a small business you have to be a good manager, especially when you are working with your own money. That’s the kind of person I want representing me in Montpelier.
I believe Rodgers cares deeply about people, the land and the traditions of this district. He tells it like it is and he doesn’t dance around with a bunch of political fancy talk that means nothing in the end.
When I have called Rodgers, he always gets back to me and listens to my thoughts and concerns. He has been able, with his 14 years serving in Montpelier, to get things done.
He has helped me, on several occasions, dealing with top-heavy Montpelier bureaucracy, and I am sure he has helped many others.
Join me in supporting John Rodgers for another term in the Senate. We the voters of this district will be the big winners from his experience, knowledge and seniority.
Warren Hill Jr. and Irene Hill
Greensboro
