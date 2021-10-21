To the Editor:
On behalf of the staff of the Jeudevine Memorial Library, its board and the residents of Hardwick, thank you to Sen. Patrick Leahy for the work he and his staff are doing to bring tax dollars back to Vermont to enhance several capital improvement projects.
We salute him and his staff for efforts to include a $600,000 appropriation in the pending agriculture bill for the Jeudevine Memorial Library expansion project.
The voters of Hardwick approved a half-million-dollar bond last year to bring the long-sought addition to fruition. We planned to break ground this summer, but construction materials costs doubled as a result of the pandemic and forced us to delay. We are continuing to fundraise and, with the expectation this appropriation will pass, we plan to reissue bid requests at the beginning of the year and expect to break ground in April 2022.
The library expansion will come after many efforts for at least the past two decades. The new addition will bring accessibility to the full library, provide community meeting space, increased Wi-Fi and allow the library’s everyday use and its offerings to continue to grow.
Lisa Sammet
Director
Jeudevine Memorial Library
