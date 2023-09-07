Morristown’s Aug. 29 election results signify two things: a reflection on a democratic process that took an historic three votes to pass a budget and the fact that we can now move forward and focus on the many critical needs of the community. In the weeks to come we will outline our plans on how we will address these needs.
There is a reason why the windshield is much larger than the rearview mirror. We are looking forward, not backwards. We believe in this community, and we believe in this community’s potential and future.
We would like to take this moment to thank town clerk Sara Haskins, her staff and the many election officials who have navigated flawlessly three budget and election votes.
To our community, we say thank you for your support. It is very much appreciated.
