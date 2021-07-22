To the Editor:
“For nearly a century, the people and politicians of the Northern and Southern states had been clashing over the issues that finally led to war: economic interests, cultural values, the power of the federal government to control the states and, most importantly, slavery in American society.” This is one definition of the causes of the first civil war. Substitute northern and southern with Democrats and Republicans, and you could have a front-page article today.
A second civil war has begun. In every state. There are two sides — democracy and fascism. There are no undecideds. There is no middle of the road. You are for or you are against.
The fact that this downward spiral may have started decades ago is for the history books. We are at the precipice today. Silence is complicity. Democrats are far from perfect, but they are the only protector of a democratic government, and they will be on the right side of history.
Vote blue in 2022.
G. Geoffrey Lindemer
Stowe
