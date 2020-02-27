To the Editor:
The town of Johnson has three options to deal with the washout from the Halloween flood of Rocky Road at the Scribner bridge:
• Return the bridge to its prior state; refurbish the covered bridge.
• Install an anchored overflow swale at the washout site; refurbish the covered bridge.
• Remove the bridge.
To date, the town has spent $40,000 for damages from the Halloween flood. We anticipate FEMA will reimburse about 80 percent of this cost.
The first option would see FEMA cover 80 percent of the $20,000 cost. But the cost to refurbish the covered bridge represents a substantial unknown and the select board has been hesitant to put money into a bridge fix that it knows has a high probability of washing out with the next flood.
The second option has a cost of about $100,000 and has a good chance of being eligible for FEMA mitigation funding. This would address the washout problem; however, the cost to refurbish the bridge is still unknown.
Option 3, removal of the bridge, would cost $100,000 and could possibly be eligible for FEMA mitigation funding. But we would no longer have a loop connection between Rocky Road and Sinclair Road.
The select board would like to hear your thoughts at March town meeting on the possible scenarios for the Scribner covered bridge.
Eric Osgood
Chair, Johnson Select Board