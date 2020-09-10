To the Editor:
On July 24, Aug. 3 and Aug. 10, I forwarded correspondence to Catherine Gallagher, the superintendent of the Lamoille North Supervisory Union, requesting information that would have required a simple yes or no response. The question was presented as a Freedom of Information Act request.
My question was as follows: Does the Lamoille North Supervisory Union use “The 1619 Project,” either in part or in its entirety in its social studies curriculum?
“The 1619 Project” is a 2019 production of The New York Times. It is a political treatise and not an objective representation of American history.
In brief, “The 1619 Project” is a rewrite of American history and advocates for socialism. It is rife with historical inaccuracies, where fact checking is an after thought and not a priority. The project’s curriculum materials are not designed to educate but rather to indoctrinate children.
The supervisory union finally responded to my inquiry in correspondence dated Aug. 12. This was three weeks after my initial inquiry and is contrary to the timeline outlined in the Freedom of Information Act.
The reply stated “. . . at the secondary level, there are some instructors in the social studies department that are using it, in part, as a supplemental resource.”
The propaganda contained in “The 1619 Project” is based upon mistruths and does not belong in our schools.
Do not take my word for it. Do your own homework and then decide for yourself as to whether this is what you want your children to be taught.
Tom Sheppard
Hyde Park
