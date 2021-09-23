To the Editor:
When I began as a teacher 30 years ago, I considered myself part of the infantry in the trenches, while school administrators and boards seemed like the generals far removed from the front lines. Time has given me the wisdom to change my perspective and I now know that these people care deeply about students, families and teachers, while still having to answer to other generals higher up on the governmental ladder and so removed from the actual work of education as to seem embarrassingly clueless.
Knowing there is a real disconnect between government policies and our local education apparatus, I have been saddened but not terribly surprised to hear about the abuse that our school district leaders are experiencing at the hands of the public today.
A little research tells me that this is nothing new, really. Being a school administrator, especially a principal, is now considered a dangerous job right up there with loggers, miners and crab fishermen. Almost 50 percent of superintendents and principals have experienced violent threats, mostly from parents. These school leaders are twice as likely to suffer from stress-related illnesses compared to your average citizen. They consistently log in 60-plus work weeks and are literally on-call 24/7.
In addition to the usual fix-all-the-ills-of-society mandates that have fallen upon our educational system, these principals and superintendents now must be experts in public health as well, responsible for contact tracing and setting no-win policies that are sure to upset someone, somewhere. Here’s where you can add in school board members as another group increasingly threatened by the public.
By placing the full responsibility of COVID management on local boards and districts, the state avoids the unpleasant feedback they received over the last year and a half. They have effectively passed the buck, a phrase dating back to the 1800s when poker players designated the next dealer by passing around a knife with a deer horn handle — buck knife.
I’m sure there are lots of clever analogies we could make by comparing our current health crisis to gambling, but that would be missing the point. By threatening the boards and administrators responsible for our school policies, or blaming the angry public for its supposed ignorance, we ignore two possible causes that put us in this situation.
Consider this: the Pew Research group does an annual survey asking Americans who they trust the most and the least. At the top of the list for most trustworthy in virtually every survey? Health care professionals and educators. At the bottom of the list and deemed least trustworthy? You guessed it. Politicians and the media — one group that makes the rules and the other group that is supposed to inform us about those rules and the true reasoning behind them.
Maybe it’s time for those bottom two groups to step up to the plate and take a cue from 19th century New Hampshire. When soldiers were drummed out of the service or when actors appeared in front of an orchestra, they all faced the music.
Doug Boardman
Johnson
