To the Editor:
In Vermont, small towns are geographically close to each other, yet very different, but they are all important.
There are obvious differences between Elmore, Morristown and Stowe. Morristown and Stowe offer employment, services and local businesses. Elmore is very rural with a small village, right on Route 12, consisting of a few historic buildings, the Elmore Store with post office, the one-room Lake School and a town hall and offices. That’s it. Plus, the backdrop of beautiful Elmore Mountain and Lake Elmore.
But we are unique in another way. A geographic portion of our town is wedged between Morristown and Stowe, so it is understandable that Elmore residents living there may not have the close village connection that the rest of us have on the Route 12 side. It would be interesting to find out how this separation came about because there was once an Elmore school on the Mountain Road. Still, we are all Elmore residents.
Now we are revoting on whether we want to leave the merged school district formed between the three towns; Elmore merged by a revote and Stowe by state mandate. This vote has brought animated discussion on both sides of the issue.
Maybe we need to look at where this merger stuff started and how it has created the riffs between us. It started in the Vermont Legislature with the passage of Act 46, sweeping school governance reform passed in 2015 and implemented over several years by the Vermont Board of Education. Many Vermonters believe that it all started with Act 60, the Equal Educational Opportunity Act passed in June 1997, which forced towns with higher property values to send tax dollars to towns with lower property values to help equalize the difference in educational opportunities. It didn’t take many years for the number of sending towns to grow along with their property taxes.
Stowe and Elmore became so-called “gold towns.”
Then, along comes Act 46, offering tax breaks and incentives to school districts that voluntarily merged. Stowe was forced into the merger by the state. Now, several years after the merger, the center of debate is focused on the future of our small, rural, one-room school — a school recognized for its educational excellence and unique, multi-level learning experience. Although the law does not directly close small rural schools, it is acknowledged that merged school boards would eventually decide to do just that.
It is also feared that the state will decide to put small-town elementary schools on the chopping block.
Our merged school board has seven members. Elmore was given one member with one vote, because it has the smallest population of the three towns. Before the merger, Elmore had a three-member school board that did an excellent job working with the selectboard, trying to keep school expenses and property taxes affordable with the understanding they had no control over what the state tax rate would be from year to year.
The merger took away that independence. The merger also forced Elmore to lose school choice for grades 7-12, which was important to parents who valued the ability to make educational choices for their children. School choice was important to all Elmore residents as it increases property values.
Most of our students will probably continue to attend Morrisville schools if we vote to leave the merger, continuing that close relationship.
Here’s my final thought: A town without a school ceases to be a community.
Jan Miller
Elmore
