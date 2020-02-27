To the Editor:
Lamoille South school board Chair David Bickford claims that the new 2019-20 annual report “includes more data and is more transparent than previous reports” (letter to editor, Feb. 20). He characterizes my concerns as “inaccuracies,” stating that we can go to the Vermont Agency of Education website to get school-specific information and “historically” the SAT and advanced placement data is provided in June.
However, simply claiming something doesn’t make it true. Let’s look at the facts.
Last year, Stowe School Board’s budget report presented at town meeting was 145 pages long; and its annual report was 18 pages long — a total of 163 pages just for Stowe’s schools. This year, the Stowe and Elmore-Morristown combined budget and school performance information, provided in the new Lamoille South annual report, is a total of 57 pages.
Last year’s budget report included audited financial reports; but this year’s provides only summary findings. Last year’s annual report included school specific-test data, as well as SAT and AP data; but this year’s doesn’t. How is this “more data and more transparent”?
For clarification, yes, the school board historically released all of its school test data in the annual report in June; but the decision was made to change the publication date to January, with the annual report consolidating both school performance and budget information.
The Vermont Agency of Education has always provided school-specific data collection information on its website, but no prior school board has said, “Here’s a link, go find what you’re looking for yourself.” Past reports provided several bar graphs detailing school specific assessment results.
Yet, all of that has been eliminated and replaced with one page on supervisory union performance. Is the Lamoille South school board really saying private citizens now need to do their own research to get the same level of information that was provided before?
Precise and thorough reporting of data is critical to building public confidence, and I would think this would be a priority of the board’s given the recent merger, the implementation of proficiency-based learning and the increased school budget. A more appropriate response from the chair would have been to say, “Of course this information is important, and we’ll make sure the most current data is provided in the same format as before.”
Leigh Pelletier
Stowe