To the Editor:
At the Jan. 3 Lamoille South Unified Union school board meeting, I submitted a list of questions asking for details on how it is tracking proficiency-based learning and proficiency-based grading. I presented questions for response, and asked that the board include them with the night’s meeting minutes.
They are not part of the public meeting minutes, and the board replied saying it would respond after the budget proposals are complete. On Feb. 9, well after the budget submission, I sent an email to the board asking when I can expect a response. Still, no reply.
Why? Is there something to hide?
The town is facing significant budget increases. As taxpayers and parents, is it unfair to ask to be informed? Are we not allowed to ask how costly changes affecting the overall educational platform are measured and tracked?
Some of the questions below may not have an answer. But why not a few?
As we wait to cast ballots for the Lamoille South 2020-21 budget, I wonder if this budget increase is a hidden attempt to throw more resources at a poorly managed educational change.
• After three years of implementation and seven years of planning, what type of quality control or evaluation measures is the board examining to ensure proficiency-based efforts are effective?
• Why is oversight of proficiency-based learning and grading not part of every school board meeting agenda?
• How is the district reporting to the board on college application data, acceptance data, early acceptance data and any changes between past performance and current performance?
• How is the district reporting to the board on the progress of all students in this new system? What specific data points are examined?
• Proficiency-based learning and grading are supposed to enhance learning for students who have previously struggled. How are those students identified in our district? What has the impact of this new system been on those students?
• Is the implementation of proficiency-based learning and grading consistent across our classrooms/departments?
• Has any attempt been made to compile data on student opinions?
• Has any attempt been made to compile data on teacher opinions?
• How has the impact of spending on outside consultants been evaluated by the board? Did the consultants provide quality-control metrics to help schools measure and track progress?
• Why is there not an overall report available to parents and taxpayers that provides this information?
Steve Schleupner
Stowe