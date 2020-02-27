To the Editor:
It sure looks to me that the electorate is being given less school budget information this year than it received last year.
It appears that 91 subcategories of itemized data have been eliminated from the 2019-20 Lamoille South school district annual report.
Thus, for example, 48 percent of the school budget is regular instruction, which now appears to be presented as just a single category. Data like salary and benefits have been eliminated and rolled up to one number; I can’t even see the benefit data anymore and, as a result, I can’t discern (as a voter) whether the driver of the increase is salary or benefits or both. Indeed, because there is no breakdown of subcategories for regular education in the new Lamoille South annual report, I can’t identify the drivers of the increase in the school budget.
I’ve lived in Stowe since 1992 and served almost six years on the Stowe School Board, and I can’t recall a year when the electorate has been shortchanged with such scant financial data in a school budget.
In discharging its obligation to the taxpayers, the Lamoille South school board has chosen not to review the categories and subcategories of financial data in the proposed school budget, as prepared by the administration, on a line-item basis (with a fine-tooth comb and an “excise” red pen in their hands). The electorate is now presented with a substantial increase in the school budget year-over-year, with hefty tax increases for property owners in Morrisville and Stowe.
I would think that the Lamoille South school board would want to give the voters more information (not less), so that we can make an informed decision when we vote on the fiscal year 2021 school budget in a few days. I don’t know about you, but I’m not voting for the proposed school budget on the basis of the selective, limited information in it or the say-so of the Lamoille South school board.
Richard Bland
Stowe