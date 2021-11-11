To the Editor:
I am writing to urge voters to vote no on Question 4 in the upcoming special vote in Morristown.
I understand the request. Who does not want a fabulous meal or drink after a great adventure? So why not let all-terrain vehicles in the Northgate Shopping Center or to the north of Route 15?
Because it is unsafe for them and for us.
Every single road that ATV proponents want to use ends or sits in a busy commercial area. There are lots of parking lots, truck traffic and pedestrians. This is not where we want ATVs. They are not as easily seen as cars and are possibly being driven by underage drivers not trained to drive in these conditions.
Licensed drivers have enough trouble navigating these roads. Why would we want to add to the confusion by adding drivers as young as 12 in vehicles that are not designed for this type of road.
ATVs have their place but not on our public roads. These restrictions are not unreasonable. We make similar restrictions for snowmobilers. They are simply allowed to cross roads not drive on them.
The Vermont Association of Snow Travelers works very hard to ensure that those crossings are well marked for both the riders and road travelers. Let’s make the same common-sense rules for ATVs.
Nancy Banks
Morristown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.