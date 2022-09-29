To the Editor:
Citizens of Morristown, Elmore, Worcester, Woodbury and Stowe have the wonderful opportunity to send a new voice to the Vermont House of Representatives: That of Saudia LaMont.
I’ve known LaMont since she was a ninth grader in one of my English classes at Peoples Academy 25 years ago. For the next two decades she and I shared friendly hellos on the street. In 2020, I joined the community conversations and school committee of the Racial Equity Alliance of Lamoille (REAL), both of which LaMont co-facilitated. From my first meeting forward, I was struck by her knowledge, compassion, inclusiveness and desire to learn from others.
As a woman of color, LaMont is acutely aware of the experiences of non-white individuals in Vermont, and she is adept at helping white Vermonters understand these experiences. She is nonjudgmental because she understands that none of us is perfect, and we need to discuss issues honestly to make progress in racial equity.
Recently I visited with two former students, both women of color, who spoke about how difficult it was for them to grow up in Morristown. I was sorry to hear of the challenges they’d experienced as youth due to their race, yet, sadly, I was not shocked because LaMont’s leadership in Racial Equity Alliance of Lamoille had enlightened me about racial issues in Vermont.
She is a huge advocate for young people. Among her pursuits focused on youth, she was instrumental in creating positions of youth ambassadors on the alliance as a way for adults to hear from youth on a regular basis. She also created an affinity group for youth of color, a place for them to feel heard and safe.
LaMont’s interests and knowledge extend beyond racial equity and youth. Another of her spheres of expertise is mental health. She is on the board of directors of Lamoille County Mental Health Services. Watch or read the news, talk to friends and neighbors, and you know that mental health is a significant area of concern in our state and country.
I believe we will benefit as a community and state if we send LaMont to Montpelier with her passion for improving racial equity, the status of youth in Vermont and mental health services.
I encourage everyone to take the opportunity to read about and hear from Saudia LaMont. Ask her questions. Get to know her. Then, please, vote for her on or before Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Rachel A. Duffy
Morristown
