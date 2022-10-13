To the Editor:
I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know Saudia LaMont — from a name people spoke about with deep respect to a strong woman who I have had the honor of working alongside in multiple occasions.
While considering your vote for state representative in the Lamoille-Washington district this Nov. 8, please take a close look at Saudia’s humanity and record of community activism. She has a long record of advocating for community members on key issues like health care, housing, racial equity and child care.
She listens intently to fellow community members to deepen her understanding of how she can best advocate for change and equity. She balances being a mother, professional and community activist with grace. She is well known and respected across the state, enabling her to partner with allies to push change forward.
She is intimately aware of issues of our community through her work with Lamoille County Mental Health, the Lamoille South Unified Union equity committee, the Working Communities Challenge, and a myriad of other county-based organizations. With all these fantastic attributes and skills, I strongly support Saudia LaMont for representative and invite you to join me.
Sarah Henshaw
Stowe
