To the Editor:
It is my pleasure to highly recommend Saudia LaMont as a state representative for the Lamoille-Washington district. She is a graduate of Peoples Academy, a parent, a statewide leader and an active member of our community.
Her strong beliefs for affordable housing and responsible development, health care for everyone, and equity for all genders and ethnic groups are a result of her real-life experiences. She has been a board member of the Lamoille County Mental Health Agency, an advisor for United Way Working Communities Challenge Grant, a board member of the Laraway Youth and Family Services, a member of the Lamoille South Unified Union School Board equity committee and former chair of the Equity Alliance of Lamoille County.
LaMont is an articulate spokes-person with a quiet demeanor who listens closely to all sides of an issue before making a choice. Her unique sense of humor will do her well in the humdrum halls of the Statehouse.
I would like to highly recommend Saudia LaMont for the position of state representative from our district. I urge you to support this exemplary, competent, qualified and compassionate person who will speak for all people in our community.
Richard A. Shanley
Morristown
