To the Editor:
I am writing to share enthusiastic support for Saudia LaMont, a Democrat running for the open seat in the Vermont House of Representatives Lamoille-Washington District. I have had the pleasure and honor of working with LaMont on anti-racist education initiatives in our community, and the quality I most admire about is her commitment to a human-centered, relationship-focused, action-oriented approach to leadership.
No matter what the challenge, she centers these values in her work.
One way I have seen her do this is in our K-12 schools. As a graduate of Peoples Academy and now as a parent with children in the Lamoille South Unified Union school district, LaMont understands the experience of students of color in Vermont’s predominantly white school system. With a specific vision for an inclusive learning environment for all students, she has dedicated weeks, months and years of her time working with educators, administrators and parents to raise awareness about the unique barriers that students with disabilities and students of color face in our schools.
She has found multiple ways to then take collaborative action toward systemic change: serve on the Lamoille South School Board Equity Committee, partner with Northern Vermont University faculty to conduct an equity audit and facilitate community conversations about race and racism as part of the Racial Equity Alliance of Lamoille school chapter.
One of LaMont’s gifts is her ability to envision just futures, analyze inequities in our systems, identify strategies for transformation and take steps to make her vision a reality. She educates, organizes and participates. She shows up. She does all these things by creating lasting relationships that build our capacity to work toward change together.
Pushing for transformative change means challenging long-standing barriers that make it difficult for our social systems to support those who need it most: people of color, new Americans, K-12 students, those surviving in poverty, those suffering from addiction or abuse and LGBTQ+ youth. She is dedicated and unrelenting in her work for equity and diversity.
In all LaMont’s work, she embodies a commitment to relationships, empathy and collaboration. Because of my work with her, I think more often about ways I can bring humanity and empathy into interactions I have with friends, students and colleagues. She has taught me how to be a better educator and a better friend.
As our representative, Saudia LaMont will bring these qualities into the Statehouse, and other representatives will learn these things from her as well.
Hannah Miller
Morristown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.