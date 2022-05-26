To the Editor:
After much consideration and with immense gratitude for the last four years, I will not be seeking re-election as state representative this year. It has been the deepest honor of my life to serve my home community in the Vermont House.
During this time, I helped push forward laws that support farm and forest-based businesses, update elements of Act 250, provide a framework and funding for broadband internet expansion, make Vermont a leader in oversight for artificial intelligence technology and rework our education funding formula to equitably provide for rural, low-income and English Language Learner students.
But what I'm most proud of is representing Cambridge and Waterville in a way that sought to respect and uplift the wide range of perspectives and life experiences in our community and responding to every constituent phone call and email during my time in office.
I support regular turnover in government and am pleased to be making space for a new voice to lead locally. It is especially encouraging to me that another qualified young community member has already announced her intentions to run. I will also continue advocating for updates to Vermont’s legislative structure and compensation. While legislating, I had no staff or office space and worked extraordinarily long hours for very low pay. I bought my own health insurance and had no other benefits. No matter how strong the passion for service, this makes the Legislature inaccessible to many Vermonters who are not retired or independently wealthy.
As a young person, a renter, a working Vermonter and a political newcomer, I was more the exception than the rule in Montpelier, and our legislative structure must change if we want to have a truly representative government.
I am excited for the next phase of life and plan to continue living in this community. I could not have remained so independent in my policy views if not for how grounded I feel in Waterville and Cambridge, and I am so thankful for that. We live in an amazing community. I will carry this with me and do my best never to take it for granted.
Thank you again for the trust you have placed in me and for the joy of serving as your representative these past four years.
Rep. Lucy Rogers
Cambridge and Waterville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.