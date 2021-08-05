To the Editor:
When I ran cross-country in high school, I had the distinct pleasure of finishing in local races far behind Elle Purrier (St. Pierre). Although we did not know her personally, my Lamoille Union teammates and I rooted for Purrier and swarmed the race results as soon as they were posted in hopes that she had won.
Rumors about her abounded in high school: supposedly, she ran seven miles around the back roads of Montgomery after school each day just for fun; she woke up early to do farm chores; and her love for the sport far exceeded an arbitrary drive to achieve.
But my teammates and I were far more tuned into our own personal experiences. In a sport where athletes from the state’s most privileged communities — Champlain Valley Union, South Burlington, Essex — dominated the top spots, a win for Purrier felt like a win for all rural Vermont.
As our ragtag Lamoille team did our warmup and cool down jogs, students from other schools often sneered or looked away. Not so with Elle. She had an encouraging smile and a kind word for each runner she passed. She was the type of athlete who would win a race and then wait at the finish line to cheer everyone else on.
She is full of humility and humanity.
No matter how Elle Purrier does at the Olympics, she is a hero. But I’ll be glued to the screen rooting for gold. I can think of no one more deserving.
Lucy Rogers
Waterville
Lucy Rogers is a state representative who represents Cambridge and Waterville.
