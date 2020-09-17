To the Editor:
For the upcoming election, Lucy Rogers has my vote for the Lamoille-3 House of Representatives seat. In her first term, she has served all the residents of Cambridge and Waterville in a kind, caring and compassionate manner. Working in bipartisan manner, Lucy has stepped up to advocate and help move our rural communities forward.
As a member of the health care committee, Rogers has worked on bills to increase price transparency in our healthcare system, protect our medical data and protect women’s right to choose. She is our voice in Montpelier, advocating for the critical need that our communities be provided the best in health care while maintaining affordability and sustainability.
In the area of rolling out local internet access for our communities, she has worked tirelessly with a group of rural legislators to pass two bills that supported the creation of communications union districts. The districts allow communities to have local control over the buildout of a universally available broadband network.
Due to her boundless energies, she also found the time to be a founding member of the Lamoille FiberNet Communications Union District (just formed this past July), and continues to serve on the board.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic she has worked for her Cambridge and Waterville constituents. She has been assisting us in securing unemployment insurance and accessing other needs during the pandemic.
For these reasons and many more, I will be voting for Lucy Rogers, by mail-in ballot, as soon as it arrives.
Sam Lotto
Cambridge
