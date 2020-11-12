To the Editor:
Thank you to the Cambridge and Waterville community for re-electing me to a second term as your state representative. As I stood at the polls, I was thrilled to see so many people participating in our local and national democracy. It was wonderful to meet a number of people of all ages who were voting for the very first time this year.
A special thank you goes to our amazing town clerks and all election workers who expertly managed a marathon election day despite the additional challenges of COVID-19.
Thank you to everyone who showed support and volunteered throughout the campaign, as well as to those of you of all political beliefs who took the time to share issues that are important to you. I am appreciative that our community, once again, remained focused on an issues-based campaign.
Local elections matter, and they give us an opportunity to demonstrate democracy at its best. I am proud of the extent to which our community participates and invests in our local democracy.
Continue to reach out with your thoughts and ideas, or if I can help you navigate state government. I’m looking forward to getting back to work serving Cambridge and Waterville, and honored by the strong show of support last week.
Lucy Rogers
Waterville
