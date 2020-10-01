To the Editor:
Besides being passionate about her committee assignments (Health Care, Broadband Expansion and a founding member of the Social Justice Equity Committee), Lucy Rogers helped ease the Covid Unemployment Insurance bottleneck.
When I was furloughed from my job on March 19, I was locked out of the state’s online enrollment website due to an error (my mistake) and had a hard time getting through to the unemployment insurance help desk.
I read about our legislators’ participation to ease the back-up and contacted Rogers. She listened to my story, collected my relevant information and forwarded it to the Vermont Department of Labor. The following week I received a call and my issue was resolved. I found this level of involvement very moving and helpful. Thanks Lucy for rolling up your sleeves during the pandemic.
Join me in supporting her re-election.
Monica Hawkes
Jeffersonville
