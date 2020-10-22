To the Editor:
I am writing in support of Lucy Rogers in her re-election campaign. She has shown in her first term in office that she is a tireless worker for the communities she represents. At a time when we are faced with so many pressing issues, Rogers has identified many that have a huge impact on rural life and she has worked hard to inform us of the complexities of the issues and their solutions.
She serves on the health-care committee where she advocates for price transparency in the health-care system, protection of medical data and improved availability to contraception.
Rogers has a deep concern about Vermont’s slow internet access. Especially during COVID-19 pandemic, the internet is increasingly important for business and education. Rogers is a founding member of the Lamoille FiberNet Communications Union District, which is dealing with this issue. She works productively in a bipartisan manner.
Rogers is a caring and responsive person. She is dedicated to making lives better for each and every one of us. She celebrates our differences, and treats everyone with compassion and respect regardless of color, religion, sexual preference or financial status.
Join me in voting for Lucy Rogers on Nov. 3.
Adrianna Fox
Waterville
