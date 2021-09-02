To the Editor:
On Aug. 20, I represented the Vermont Holocaust Memorial at a rather unique occasion. The ambassador of Lithuania to the United States, Audra Plepyte, was in Craftsbury to posthumously bestow the Lithuanian state award, the Life Saving Cross, to the family of Danielius Zilevicius, Ona and Adolfina Zileviciene, Righteous Among the Nations.
Who were the Righteous Among the Nations? They were people who witnessed the destruction of European Jewry during WWII — the Holocaust. They were friends, neighbors or strangers who saw the need to aid others even if at risk to their own lives and families.
Ona befriended a Jewish woman with a daughter the same age as her own. As the Lithuanian ghetto was being liquidated in 1943, Ona was asked to save the life of this child. With the consent of her husband, Danielius, and mother-in-law, Adolfina, she brought the girl into their home.
To protect the entire family, their own children were put into the care of Ona’s family in another city. It was agreed that if there was a document inspection she could pass for their daughter. Neighbors and friends did not know about her presence there. This hidden child survived the Nazi regime and the subsequent Russian occupation of Lithuania. Her bond with Danielius and Adolfina remained strong even as she was adopted and moved away.
Sadly, neither of Ona and Danielius’ children knew much about their adoptive sister. That has since been remedied.
I tell you this story not because I am a child of survivors of the Holocaust. I am not. My father enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the 56th Signal Battalion landing on Omaha Beach on June 6, 1944, fighting in the Falaise Pocket, spending New Year’s with General McAuliffe in Bastogne, and driving through Germany to Prague where he awaited orders to go to the Pacific theater of war. I tell you this story as an educator with 50 years of experience.
I also tell you this as a member of the Vermont Holocaust Memorial Board, whose mission is to honor lives lost and share stories of survival. We provide speakers who are children of survivors who tell the stories of their families.
We educate Vermont educators. Recently, our work inspired two young students to petition the Legislature to include Holocaust education in our schools. (See bit.ly/3DsfQLW)
I tell you this story to honor Ona, Danielius and Adolfina, because whoever saves one life saves the entire world.
For details on this Righteous Among the Nations story see bit.ly/3yrDQLd. For information about the Vermont Holocaust Memorial visit holocaustmemorial-vt.org.
Rita Schneps
Wolcott
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.