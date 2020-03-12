To the Editor:
An open letter to Stowe and state officials:
I think the new Randolph Road intersection going in this summer looks really good, except for one thing.
Thank you for the wide angles and areas for trucks to turn.
What I would like to see, and I think is very important, is a slowdown lane going north for turning right onto Randolph road, one similar to the Route 15-104 intersection. I don’t have car counts, but I bet traffic amounts would warrant it. Traffic counts that will only continue to rise on this intersection of which I would wager 80 percent come and go from the southerly direction.
Some of the benefits I see of a slowdown right-hand turning lane are:
• Clear intent when turning, which adds safety.
• Some of the safety will be added by people not trying to pass you in the other lane as you pull off. Or tailgating you as they hope to return to 50 mph. People sometimes try to pass you as you go onto Randolph Road as it is now, especially in a vehicle going well under 50 before approaching the intersection.
• Clear intent will create bigger openings when trying to leave Randolph Road, which create safer spaces to enter into the busy southbound traffic. The spaces to enter onto Route 100 will be less as the lines of sight are shorter in the new location, especially with corn in full growth, or high snowbanks on the west side looking north in the winter. I’ve stood in the new location to get a feel for it today.
• Unnecessary expenditure of fuel, by a loaded heavy truck climbing the hill and returning to speed following a turning vehicle, will be avoided.
Also, the road is heavily banked at the new intersection. Which means a larger shift of weight when turning, especially for a loaded truck. Perhaps a turning lane could mitigate the effect of the heavy banking.
• Lastly, the right of way already exists because of the old intersection.
South of the new bypass and Cady’s Falls Road, Randolph Road and Stagecoach Road are the main arteries that contribute to Route 100, and the traffic numbers will continue to grow.
Ryan Percy
Stowe