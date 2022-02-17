To the Editor:
The local news this morning broadcasted the vote in the Legislature on Prop 5, which will come up for a vote in November to add language to the Vermont Constitution, as stated by its supporters, to protect the rights of individuals to choose whether they give life to the unborn or take it away through a guarantee in our Constitution.
Fortunately, we will have the opportunity to say no in November and my sincere hope is that Vermonters will make it known that we do not need this to become sanctioned in the state’s most sacred document. The liberals keep making moves, not only in Vermont, but throughout the country to lower the standards of morality in this country.
We need to wake up and take steps to end this downward trend and put Vermont back on the map as a sound healthy state where freedom isn’t a right to do whatever suits one’s passions, but instead something to cherish and use responsibly.
My prayers are for a better Vermont where life is valued, and honesty is a way of life.
Lyle Miller
Belvidere Center
