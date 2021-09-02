To the Editor:
Attention retirees: help wanted, now hiring, the signs are everywhere.
If you are retired but all your chores around your home are done and you’re unable to travel at this time, why not inquire at one of these companies to see if you might be qualified for a part- or full-time job?
After all, Social Security benefits will not be affected by extra income. Yes, your household income total will affect your real estate tax, but federal and state income taxes withheld from earned wages will all be returned and so that will be a plus.
Someday soon natural ambition will re-assert itself in the younger working class. In the meantime, seniors are needed, and they know that honest work gets appreciated by any employer.
Simone Cormier
Morristown
