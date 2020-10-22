To the Editor:
The recent comments regarding the House race for Lamoille-Washington have been concerned with the personal attributes of the Democrat candidates. Dave Yacovone has been a friend for over 40 years, and we will still be friends after he reads this letter. I know that Yacovone is smart, caring and a good person.
I don’t know Avram Patt personally, but I have never heard of anything to make me believe that he is not a good person. The problem is that both Yacovone and Patt have voted and will continue to vote for laws that will continue to infringe on our freedom and raise our taxes.
The Democrats have an overwhelming majority in the House and Senate and can easily override a veto by the governor to pass onerous laws. The most recent example of an onerous law that will erode our freedom is the Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA). This law will result in the appointment of a non-elected council that will have the power to make rules, enforced by the Agency of Natural Resources, which is another group of non-elected bureaucrats, that will affect all Vermonters.
The Global Warming Solutions Act does not say that there will be a tax on gas and heating oil. It also does not say that wood-burning boilers and stoves, snowmobiles, ATVs or boating will be banned, taxed or restricted. However, the Global Warming Solutions Act requires that carbon emissions be reduced by 80 percent. Taxes are the favorite tools of politicians when they want to control the use of a product or activity, and gasoline and home heating fuel produce most of the carbon emissions in Vermont. How do you think that the state government will reduce your use of fossil fuels?
The Democrats also passed the law that forces school districts to consolidate. That is why Elmore had to merge with Morristown schools and then Stowe and Morristown were forced to merge their schools, over the objections of all concerned. Each town lost its school board, which means that the power of your vote for school board members was significantly diluted.
This was done because the power to force school districts to merge was given to yet another non-elected group, the Vermont Board of Education. We were told that these mergers would save money. How have you spent the money that you have been saving on school taxes?
This spring, with the COVID pandemic wreaking havoc on Vermont’s economy, Democrats passed H. 964, which grants themselves a pay raise and other state employees pay raises and bonuses. Tens of thousands of Vermonters are out of work, businesses are closed or struggling, tax revenue is plummeting and state government is paying out millions in unemployment insurance claims. No one has any idea how or when this pandemic will end or how much more it will cost the state.
Yet, the Democrat-controlled Legislature voted to give themselves a pay raise and millions of dollars in bonuses and pay raises to state employees. Did you get a pay raise during this pandemic?
Legislators who are smart, caring and good listeners may be good people, but we need legislators who will make choices that won’t bankrupt the state or Vermonters. We need legislators who don’t think that state government is always the best problem solver.
Every time legislators vote for more taxes and for laws that give the state more power, while taking that power away from the citizens, we the citizens have fewer choices about how we can spend our money and how we will control our lives. We need more balance in our Legislature, and electing Shannara Johnson and Tyler Machia and other Lamoille County Republicans would be an excellent way to restore that balance.
Ed Wilson
Morrisville
