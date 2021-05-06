To the Editor:
I’d like to give kudos to the Stowe Reporter for printing the opinion piece last week, “Judge lest ye, or your daughters, sisters, friends, be judged” (April 29, 2021).
I especially want to thank Lisa Senecal for writing this important piece. Thank you, Lisa Senecal, for rightly and righteously pointing out how ridiculous it is in 2021 that women are still held to an obscenely unfair double standard in terms of their sexuality.
The only reason that former U.S. Rep. Katie Hill's ex-husband, and any other jerk, can hold women hostage with private photographs is because of this double standard. If it’s OK for a former first lady to pose nude, then it’s OK for everyone else, in my opinion.
Also, thank you for validating and discussing Hill’s personal choice to explore non-monogamous models of marriage and non-heterosexual relationships. There’s a whole wide world of relationship models beyond man+woman=marriage — there always has been and there always will be, no matter how much some folks like to try to keep others in the closet.
Senecal is right: it is 2021 and these ideas of women as strictly heterosexual and monogamous are outdated and harmful, especially when pigs like Matt Gaetz, Donald Trump and Andrew Cuomo are seemingly acceptable.
Grow up America. Women have sexual lives too. Get over it.
Bradley Fletcher
Eden
