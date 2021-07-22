To the Editor:
My body, my choice. If you believe in this 11th commandment as I do, logic would indicate that we have no right to judge a person choosing not to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
During the 2018-2019 flu season, 49 percent of people ages six months and older got a flu vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
If you got the vaccine as I did, cheers to you.
However, please respect those that made a different choice for their body.
John Marhefka
Stowe
