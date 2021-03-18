To the Editor:
It is very hard to be a conservative in Vermont. Case in point are recent letters to the editor in the News & Citizen that are hard for conservatives to read.
Someone questioned what the Republican Party stands for. Number one is protection of life: life of the unborn, aged, handicapped and all races. No liberal person seems to want to seriously talk about abortion. The wall of iron against any reasonable discussion clangs shut immediately.
Republicans are not against a woman’s right to decide about her own body. However, when a woman becomes pregnant, she is now carrying the life of another genetically different human being. Liberals call for a woman to have the right to dictate decisions about her own body, but fail to recognize the new and unique being a pregnant woman is carrying inside her. I would challenge anyone who supports abortion to watch a video of any early term abortion, via ultrasound. It may change your mind. Republicans seem to recognize the truth of human life as starting in the womb. It is a key plank of the Republican agenda.
Republicans also have trouble with the gender fluid culture adopted by liberals. There are biologic concepts here that seem to be trampled with the new idea that anyone can be any gender or no gender — they decide. What a morass of confusion that is not based in truth.
And, liberals continue to call former President Donald Trump liar in chief, but let’s look at our new president. He claims to be a Catholic, as does Nancy Pelosi, but the unwavering doctrine of the Catholic Church does not allow believing Catholics to support abortion, among other things they espouse.
So, when Biden and Pelosi (among others) claim to be Catholic that is an unfortunate lie.
Trump has been given little praise or credit for Operation Warp Speed that has now given our country the possibility of returning to normalcy. Without vaccines, we would be looking at who knows how long of incredible misery.
He correctly called out China for originating the virus and initially hiding it. Many of my medical colleagues question the truth of the origin of the virus, and have found links in scientific research pointing to the Wuhan lab, not a natural origin. Trump correctly made a lot of other economic and diplomatic changes that favored our country, which are now thrown in the trash bin by an extreme number of executive orders.
Republicans also believe in free speech, but that is not what is happening in our country now. Anyone who does not agree with the liberal line of thinking is almost instantly considered a crock, mental defective, racist or some other mocking expletive. Twitter, Facebook, Amazon and other media control thought, and eliminate conservatives they don’t like.
Respect seems to go only one way these days. It is not the country we want — not any of us. If people on the left and right could actually have conversations, it might help solve some of our problems.
I would ask all those who gleefully mock the people on the right to think of them as their neighbors and friends. Maybe we can try to look into each other’s hearts and find some commonality.
Susan Higgins Olsen, MD
Lake Elmore
