To the Editor:
Now that the primary is over, I thought I would reach out to the voters of Greensboro, Glover, Craftsbury and Albany to explain why I believe it is so important to reelect Vicki Strong to the new, one-seat Orleans-4 District. Currently, 46 Republicans hold House seats out of 150 total. The majority sets the agenda, and maybe rightly so, but the balance is not there for good legislation.
I believe H.715, the clean heat standard bill, would have been bad for our Northeast Kingdom residents, as well as many the smaller fuel dealers. The Legislature’s own Joint Fiscal Office said, “It is too soon to estimate the impact on Vermont’s economy, households and businesses.”
Gov. Phil Scott’s veto of this bill was sustained by just one vote, 99 to 51. This is just one example of a bill, while well intentioned, needed a veto and the votes to sustain that veto.
Many bills, while well intentioned, institute more mandates, regulations and simply grow government. The registration contained in the contractors’ bill, while requiring a modest fee to register, also required two new positions in the Office of Professional Regulation and one in the attorney general’s office. The proponents of many bills, not knowing where the money will come from, say, “We have to find another source of revenue” or simply “tax the rich.”
Vermont, being such a small state, that source of revenue is you, the hardworking taxpayer. The 2022 report from the Tax Foundation ranked Vermont’s tax system 43rd in overall taxation.
With the $2.7 billion Vermont received through the American Rescue Plan Act we have tried our best to make one-time investments in, climate change mitigation, housing, broadband, water and sewer infrastructure and economic recovery and development. When this money runs out, Vermonters and residents of the Orleans-4 district will need Strong’s understanding of what investment means and where that money comes from.
Strong has lived in and served her community much longer than the 12 years she has served as state representative. If you know her, you know how much she cares and is willing to help anyone, not just her constituency. Help us all and reelect Vicki Strong.
Rep. Mark Higley
Orleans/Lamoille
