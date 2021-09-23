To the Editor:
In your Sept. 16 Stowe Reporter Leaf Peeper section you called Bread and Puppet co-founder Peter Schumann “the late Peter Schumann.”
He might rightly quote Mark Twain’s cable in response to questions about his impending death: “The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated.”
While it is true Peter’s wife, Elka, died on Aug. 1, and her presence is deeply missed, Peter is alive and continues to guide the theater through these challenging times.
Scott Luscombe
Hyde Park
