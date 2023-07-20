If you’ve tried applying for individual disaster assistance for flood damages at disasterassistance.gov, you’ve likely received an error message saying your address isn’t eligible. That’s because President Joe Biden’s major disaster declaration only included six counties for individual assistance — so far.
We need your help to make sure Orleans and Caledonia counties are included in the major disaster declaration for Vermont to assist all individuals and communities recovering from the historic flood.
While the governor’s request for a major declaration included all 14 counties, FEMA and the president wanted to issue approval as soon as possible, so the declaration included counties for which they visual aerial assessments that met the threshold. Other counties will be added as FEMA personnel, who are now on the ground, make evaluations.
The best thing we can do at this point to get Orleans and Caledonia counties included in the major disaster declaration is to report all damage to Vermont 211, either by dialing 2-1-1 or by visiting vermont211.org. This data informs the disaster assessment and allows FEMA to reach out to applicants directly.
Your help reporting damage will help move the Orleans County declaration along.
State Representative, Orleans-4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.