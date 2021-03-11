To the Editor:
Rep. Peter Welch voted in favor of H.R.1 and H.R.5.
Apparently he has no problem with Vermonters paying to bail out public-sector union pensions that are 40-60 percent underfunded. H.R.5, the Equality Act is an affront to women and the end of girls’ sports.
If most Vermonters read either of these bills they would be appalled.
Sen. Patrick Leahy has been a senator for 46 years. Voter apathy in Vermont is appalling.
Bill Bruner
Hyde Park
