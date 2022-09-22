To the Editor:
Are you better off today than you were two years ago? I doubt it. Why? The policies and programs of Democrats, both in Washington and Vermont, have made it harder for families to survive.
The Vermont Clean Heat Standard was vetoed by Gov. Phil Scott. The Legislature failed to override his veto by just one vote. The standard purported to reduce Vermont’s greenhouse gas emissions from the thermal sector. In the whole picture, Vermont’s greenhouse gas emissions are miniscule.
The clean heat standard was to be administered by the Public Utility Commission with assistance from the Clean Heat Standard Technical Advisory Group and the Equity Advisory Group. It called for minimizing adverse impacts to low- and moderate-income customers and those households with the highest energy burdens. Would you have to disclose your income to your fuel dealer? The recordkeeping required by this bill would be burdensome on fuel dealers, especially the small dealers.
In just the first year, $1.2 million would have been appropriated for the Public Utility Commission and Department of Public Service to create new positions.
When Rep. Katherine Sims voted to override the veto, she explained her vote, in part, “The long-term solution to high heating costs is to reduce our dependency on fossil fuels. The clean heat standard will help Vermonters transition to a cleaner, more predictable, more affordable energy future.”
Ask Californians who can’t run their air conditioners or charge their electric vehicles if renewable energy is more predictable.
We need to re-elect Rep. Vicki Strong, a legislator who puts Vermonters first.
Jeannine A. Young
Craftsbury Common
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.