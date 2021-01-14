To the Editor:
The terrorist attack on our nation’s Capitol last week has left many Vermonters shaken, myself included. Many are concerned, confused and afraid. These are natural, human responses to what our nation has experienced: a collective trauma. These attacks threaten the very foundations that our society is built upon and challenge our collective commitment to the sanctity of democracy as we know it.
While there is so much that is unknown at this time, I want to take this moment as your elected official to share what I do know. First, I know that I am here for you and for our community. I share in your grief and your concern. Whatever your reaction to the events of Jan. 6, I am here to answer your questions or respond to your concerns.
Second, I name and recognize that there are members of our communities who have long felt unsafe and unprotected by our institutions of democracy due to the color of their skin, their gender, their religion or other aspects of their personhood. For many, these events were one more in a long line of violent efforts to undermine our freedoms. This week was a reminder that we have work to do to right these wrongs. I affirm my commitment to this work of justice.
Finally, I want you to know that these events have only strengthened the resolve of members of the Vermont House of Representatives to dedicate ourselves to our solemn oath of office, to be “faithful, honest representatives and guardians of the people.”
This is evidenced by the Legislature’s actions on Jan. 7 when Vermont legislators of all parties came together to overwhelmingly pass a resolution condemning the violence and the president’s role in inciting this violence. Rather than dividing, we came together to affirm our commitment to democracy.
The events of this past week have clearly demonstrated that our democracy is a living, breathing entity. For democracy to survive, it requires the participation of all members of our great collective.
I draw hope from all of you and our collective efforts within Vermont to come together in times of crises; and I join with you all in a deep and abiding commitment to creating a future where all have equal and equitable access to freedom from harm and to a strong and resilient democracy.
Rep. Kate Donnally
Lamoille 2 district
Serving Belvidere, Johnson, Hyde Park and Wolcott
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.