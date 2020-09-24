To the Editor:
Your representatives have betrayed you.
They just overrode the Gov. Phil Scott’s veto of the Global Warming Solutions Act, a bill that hands of the control of taxing fuel and regulating internal combustion engines to a committee of bureaucrats.
Picture a tub filled with 100 gallons of water. This represents the amount of carbon emissions produced by the United States. Vermont produces 0.1 percent of the country’s carbon emissions; this is the equivalent of Vermont contributing 12.8 ounces of the 100 total gallons.
The bill is the most harmful bill ever passed in Vermont. The goal of the bill is to reduce carbon emissions by 80 percent and requiring 90 percent of Vermont’s energy to be from renewables. To accomplish this we will need to cover even more acres in solar panels and cover our mountains in wind turbines and drastically reduce the use of gasoline, heating oil, propane and diesel fuel. How does that happen?
First, recreational vehicles, including snowmobiles, ATVs and motorboats must be eliminated, and gasoline and diesel-powered vehicles must go.
A plan to greatly increase the cost of fuel through a carbon tax is already in play. This bill puts the power to levy that tax on you in the hands of a non-elected committee.
People struggling to pay their heating bills and fill their vehicle’s fuel tank will be financially devastated. Our economy, our wallets, our landscape and our freedom of choice will be negatively affected.
Let’s not forget in rural Vermont the majority of our carbon dioxide is used by our trees and other plants. Tom Evslin wrote in a recent opinion column, “Vermont’s forests may already be taking more greenhouse gases out of the atmosphere than all our cars, trucks, furnaces, generators, cows, etc., are emitting.”
So the truth is that our representatives are willing to disrupt all of our lives in a misguided attempt to fix a problem that is over-exaggerated. Our carbon footprint is very small, something to reduce through measured steps. That is not good enough for our progressive legislators.
This overreaching bill will create more hardship than it prevents.
There is only way to stop this excessive and destructive legislation now and that is to vote out its supporters. Locally these are David Yacovone, who signed on as a sponsor of this lunacy, Daniel Noyes, Avram Pratt, Lucy Rogers, Robert Starr and Richard Westman.
Vote like Vermont’s future depends on it, because it certainly does.
Timothy Bullard
Eden
